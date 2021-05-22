newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars coordinator Brian Schneider takes indefinite leave

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8brT_0a7YhY1s00

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking an indefinite leave for personal reasons, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Schneider also took leave from the Seattle Seahawks last September due to personal reasons. It wasn’t immediately known if this leave is for similar seasons.

Schneider was hired by the Jaguars in January. He worked with new Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer at Colorado State from 1994-95 when Meyer was an assistant coach at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg0cF_0a7YhY1s00 Also Read:
NFL world reacts to Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow

Schneider, who turned 50 earlier this month, worked for Pete Carroll for one year at USC and followed him to the Seahawks in 2010 when Carroll left the college ranks to become Seattle’s coach.

Schneider also coached special teams for the then-Oakland Raiders for two seasons (2007-08). His stint at Colorado State was from 1994-2002, and he had other college stops at UCLA (2003-05) and Iowa State (2006).

Schneider was a linebacker at Colorado State from 1990-93. He earned first team All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Team outlooks after 2021 NFL Draft

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Brian Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Assistant Coach#The Seattle Seahawks#Usc#Colorado State#Nfl Power Rankings#Raiders#Iowa State#Seattle Seahawks Schedule#Nfl World#Special Teams#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLFrankfort Times

Jaguars special teams coach Schneider stepping away again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is stepping away from the NFL for the second time in eight months. The Jaguars declined to say why Schneider was leaving the team for personal reasons, but they will fully support him and his family during this time.
NFLblackandteal.com

3 reasons why you have to like Jacksonville Jaguars draft haul

After years of minimal results and plenty of losses, the Jacksonville Jaguars cleaned house this offseason and brought in Urban Meyer to be their head coach. Also, they moved on from long-time general manager David Caldwell and promoted Trent Baalke to take his place. The duo has spent the offseason revamping the roster and went into the 2021 NFL Draft with the intention of getting as many franchise building blocks as they could. Looking at their haul, it’s hard to argue about the results.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Tim Tebow signing with Jacksonville Jaguars 'could happen'

One of the most interesting stories in the week leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft was the Jacksonville Jaguars working out 33-year-old Tim Tebow. The Florida Gators legend and Heisman Trophy winner has not played in an NFL regular season game since 2012, but saw his former college coach Urban Meyer take the head coaching job with the Jaguars. Some questioned if Tebow potentially returning to the NFL was a serious conversation, and according to the latest from NBC Sports’ Peter King, it absolutely could.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars ideal starting lineup following 2021 NFL Draft

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars ranked near the cellar of most meaningful offensive and defensive categories, so even though they had some talented players, the team’s brass opted to give their roster a significant making over this offseason. Interestingly, the Jags decided not to make many splash signings in free...
NFLMiddletown Press

Jacksonville Jaguars to help revitalize historic Eastside

Thirty years ago, Dana Miller was a contributor to an alarming problem on Jacksonville’s Eastside. He was a drug dealer who helped build the community’s reputation for crime. Ultimately, Miller’s bad deeds caught up with him. He was arrested in 1991, was found guilty and sentenced to serve a mandatory 10-year sentence in prison.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Super Bowl 56 odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last season but are looking to rebuild in 2021 with a new head coach and a new quarterback. Below, we look at the Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Super Bowl 56 odds, with NFL futures picks and predictions. Jacksonville won just one...
NFL987thecoast.com

TRADE! EAGLES ACQUIRE NEW CORNERBACK FROM JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. The Eagles acquired cornerback Josiah Scott and in return, they give up a sixth round draft choice in 2023 along with cornerback Jameson Houston. The trade was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his social media account.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars’ DL Adam Gotsis on the Changing Culture —and Defense — in Jacksonville

From the moment Urban Meyer was hired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has preached the importance of the defensive line. “I always believe you build your team around the defensive line and you move backwards, so that’s what we’re going to do. Our defensive line, we feel good about it, a few of our players are pretty good,” Meyer proclaimed, back on March 9.
NFLBig Cat Country

Post-Draft Q&A: Dawg Sports on Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell

Big Cat Country continues to look deeper into the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2021 draft class by reaching out to those who covered each player in their college playing days. Next up in our series is Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, who the Jaguars took with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall).
NFLPosted by
WJCT News

The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Returning To London For 1 Game This Season

The National Football League announced Wednesday morning it will resume International Series Games during the 2021 season after the coronavirus pandemic halted all international games last season. The Jaguars will play the Miami Dolphins at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Atlanta Falcons and...
NFLBig Cat Country

Just how valuable was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ draft?

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox—you can sign up for the newsletter here. We’re a local, independent insurance agency right here in Duval providing everything from homeowners policies to risk management services that help you grow your business. Bang it...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Should Jacksonville Jaguars bring free-agent TE Tyler Eifert?

An old adage says that desperate situations call for desperate measures and this could apply to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tight end room. Even though they upgraded most position groups this offseason, they didn’t make major changes to their tight end group. Could they bring back a familiar face in Tyler Eifert in order to give the unit a boost?
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp: News and Notes

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp was this past weekend. Though the practices were not open to the public, some good nuggets came out. From Trevor Lawrence‘s pitch count, to Travis Etienne‘s usage, and Jalen Camp’s progress things are moving along. Here are some highlights from the Jaguars 2021 Rookie Mini Camp.