The future of the IoT (batteries not required)

By Daniel de Wolff, MIT Startup Exchange
mit.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ben Calhoun and Dave Wentzloff co-founded Everactive in 2012, analysts and tech companies were forecasting a massive increase in the number of internet-connected devices, collectively referred to as the internet of things (IoT). IBM, for example, predicted a staggering 1 trillion IoT-connected devices by 2015. But Calhoun and Wentzloff...

news.mit.edu
Electronicseverythingrf.com

World's Lowest Power Wireless Chip for IoT Applications

Jeeva announced the world's lowest power wireless chip for streaming real-time sensor data. Jeeva's Parsair chip consumes 100 times less power than typical Bluetooth and enables many novel use cases previously out of reach due to cost, size, and power constraints. The low power nature of this new wireless chip can enable densely deployed sensors to communicate at an unprecedented scale.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Sierra Wireless launches XR Series of multi-network 5G routers for business-critical apps

Sierra Wireless launched the next evolution in routers with its new XR Series of multi-network 5G routers. In addition to the previously launched world’s first multi-network MG90 5G vehicle router, the first two routers in the XR Series, the XR90 and the XR80, enable customers to leverage the higher data speeds and lower latency of 5G, required for real-time video streaming and voice communications in mission-critical environments and high performance business-critical 5G applications.
Softwarearxiv.org

Towards Novel Multipath Data Scheduling For Future IoT Systems: A Survey

During the initial years of its inception, the Internet was widely used for transferring data packets between users and respective data sources by using IP addresses. With the advancements in technology, the Internet has been used to share data within several small and resource-constrained devices connected in billions to create the framework for the so-called Internet of Things (IoT). These systems were known for the presentation of a large quantum of data emerging within these devices. On the flip side, these devices are known to impose huge overheads on the IoT network. Therefore, it was essential to develop solutions concerning different network-related problems as a part of IoT networking. In this paper, we review these challenges emerge in routing, congestion, energy conservation, scalability, heterogeneity, reliability, security, and quality of service (QoS). This can be leverage to use the available network optimally. As part of this research work, a detailed survey is to be conducted on the network optimization process within IoT, as presented in another research. Owing to the advances in wireless networking, relevant Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices were equipped with several elements, including multiple network access interfaces. The adoption of multipath TCP (MPTCP) technology would improve the total throughput of data transmission. On the other hand, leveraging traditional MPTCP path management algorithms lead to other problems in data transport areas along with even buffer blockage. This shall lead to massive issues in areas of reduction of transmission performance across the entire IoT network. To this end, we develop a novel multipath algorithm that would efficiently manage the data transport in an intelligently scheduled and seamless manner using multiple wireless/wireline paths.
Engineeringthefuturist.co

5 New Battery Technologies that will change the Future

5 New Battery Technologies That Will Change The Future Batteries play a huge role in our lives. From the cars we drive to the phone in your pocket, our modern lives are quite literally powered by batteries. But it wasn’t so long ago that nearly everything electrical had to be powered without battery technology. The introduction of battery technologies catapulted us into the tech revolution and since then, the technology behind batteries has come a long way.
Technologyruhanirabin.com

How IoT is Shaping The Future of The Ecommerce Industry

Suddenly, the technology world is growing and changing with the evolution of the Internet of Things. Due to the existing scenario of the pandemic, people have become dependent on the internet and its applications. The technology world is not only about connecting smart devices and computers, but it’s more than that. Many organizations use many devices in daily life to serve a great extent of consumers.
Agriculturearxiv.org

Microservices in IoT Security: Current Solutions, Research Challenges, and Future Directions

In recent years, the Internet of Things (IoT) technology has led to the emergence of multiple smart applications in different vital sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, energy management, etc. IoT aims to interconnect several intelligent devices over the Internet such as sensors, monitoring systems, and smart appliances to control, store, exchange, and analyze collected data. The main issue in IoT environments is that they can present potential vulnerabilities to be illegally accessed by malicious users, which threatens the safety and privacy of gathered data. To face this problem, several recent works have been conducted using microservices-based architecture to minimize the security threats and attacks related to IoT data. By employing microservices, these works offer extensible, reusable, and reconfigurable security features. In this paper, we aim to provide a survey about microservices-based approaches for securing IoT applications. This survey will help practitioners understand ongoing challenges and explore new and promising research opportunities in the IoT security field. To the best of our knowledge, this paper constitutes the first survey that investigates the use of microservices technology for securing IoT applications.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Quectel adds extensive antennas portfolio to IoT product range

Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of IoT modules, has unveiled its new range of antennas for IoT devices. Featuring more than 250 antenna options for both embedded and external products, the Quectel antenna range is comprehensive, offering optimal solutions for all types of IoT device deployments. Quectel is...
ComputersHPCwire

International Advanced Research Workshop on HPC Returns to Cetraro July 2021

May 20, 2021 — The International Advanced Research Workshop on HPC HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING – State of the Art, Emerging Disruptive Innovations and Future Scenarios – which had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now return to Cetraro, Italy, July 26-30, 2021. Its focus is on state of the art, emerging disruptive innovations, and future scenarios in high performance computing and related topics.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Linx Technologies Introduces New Panel Mount Dome and Puck-Style Antennas

Linx Technologies has introduced six new panel mount antennas in dome and puck varieties. These panel mount antennas are ideal for a wide range of applications, including 5G, WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, cellular IoT (LTE-M, NB-IoT), CBRS, LPWA, ISM, and remote control. Dome and puck antennas are ideal for applications...
BusinessHPCwire

SEMIFIVE Collaborates with Arm to Accelerate its Custom SoC Designs

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2021 — Arm announced that SEMIFIVE, a leading silicon design solutions provider, has joined the Arm ecosystem to accelerate the deployment of application-optimized custom SoC designs built on Arm technology. Through this collaboration with Arm, SEMIFIVE will have access to a broad range of Arm IP, including Cortex-A, Cortex-R and Cortex-M CPUs, Mali GPUs, Ethos NPUs, as well as various system and subsystem IP.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung is expanding its Bespoke Appliance range

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Bespoke Appliance range globally , the company announced the news at its Bespoke Home 2021 event. Samsung is offering its Bespoke refrigerator range globally and also it Bespoke Kitchen package with it range of connected devices. “We are delighted to announce the...
Softwaredevops.com

Adapdix announces EdgeOps DataMesh, first product of next-generation adaptive AI software platform EdgeOps

Two of the top five semiconductor manufacturers among first-wave customers using Adapdix software to improve their advanced manufacturing performance, help overcome challenges of global chip shortage. Pleasanton, CA, May 20, 2021 — Adapdix, the industry leader in adaptive enterprise software, today announced EdgeOps DataMesh™, the first software-only product based upon...
TechnologyTimes Union

Hexagon | NovAtel announces automotive GNSS positioning module for ADAS and autonomy

CALGARY, Alberta (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Hexagon | NovAtel today introduces the PIM222A, part of a new family of automotive GNSS positioning products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomy. The PIM222A harnesses NovAtel's decades of experience delivering precise positioning in the most demanding applications for mass deployment in ADAS applications and autonomous vehicles.
Electronicsenvironmental-expert.com

New wireless torque technology

Sensor Technology has launched a new range of non-contact torque sensors based on a full four element strain gauge bridge design, complementing its existing non-contact sensors that use surface acoustic wave (SAW) detection. Designated the TorqSense SGR510/520 series, the new units have a 250% overrange reading capacity, allowing sudden spikes...
ComputersHPCwire

OLCF Announces Storage Specifications for Frontier Exascale System

May 20, 2021 — A newly enhanced I/O subsystem will support the nation’s first exascale supercomputer and the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF), a US Department of Energy high-performance computing user facility. The OLCF announced storage specifications for their pioneering HPE Cray Frontier supercomputer, an exascale-class system set to...
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

5 examples of popular wearable devices in healthcare

The pandemic expedited wearable technology adoption and heightened the role it plays in healthcare. Wearables usage was already rising pre-pandemic as consumers gravitated to the idea of monitoring their own health, and it continued to skyrocket in 2020 as newer devices came into the market, with enhanced features focusing on health.
Electronicslifewire.com

Tech Innovations Could Eventually Extend Your Gadget’s Battery Life

Your smartphone battery’s life might one day be measured in days rather than hours. Researchers from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have reportedly found a way to significantly increase the lifetime of batteries. It’s one of a growing number of advances in the field of energy storage.
Electronicsautomationworld.com

Collaborative Robots Offer Higher Payloads and Speeds

Intuitively designed, ABB collaborative robots can be operated straight out of the box, with no specialized training required. The GoFa and SWIFTI cobots operate in the presence of workers, without the need for physical safety measures, to assist them with tasks, such as material handling, machine tending​, and packaging. The cobots can be programmed and reprogrammed via a tablet or smartphone.
Chemistrymit.edu

MIT turns “magic” material into versatile electronic devices

MIT researchers and colleagues have turned a “magic” material composed of atomically thin layers of carbon into three useful electronic devices. Normally, such devices, all key to the quantum electronics industry, are created using a variety of materials that require multiple fabrication steps. The MIT approach automatically solves a variety of problems associated with those more complicated processes.
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Plastic Omnium signs technological partnership with McPhy for hydrogen solution boost

Plastic Omnium (Île-de-France, France) has signed a technological partnership with McPhy (France), a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment. One of the central aspects of this partnership is to collaborate on filling protocols and interfaces between hydrogen stations and Type IV composite high-pressure vessels, thereby helping broaden Plastic Omnium’s expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, which includes solutions for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (see “Plastic Omnium aims for world leadership in hydrogen mobility”).