The future of the IoT (batteries not required)

During the initial years of its inception, the Internet was widely used for transferring data packets between users and respective data sources by using IP addresses. With the advancements in technology, the Internet has been used to share data within several small and resource-constrained devices connected in billions to create the framework for the so-called Internet of Things (IoT). These systems were known for the presentation of a large quantum of data emerging within these devices. On the flip side, these devices are known to impose huge overheads on the IoT network. Therefore, it was essential to develop solutions concerning different network-related problems as a part of IoT networking. In this paper, we review these challenges emerge in routing, congestion, energy conservation, scalability, heterogeneity, reliability, security, and quality of service (QoS). This can be leverage to use the available network optimally. As part of this research work, a detailed survey is to be conducted on the network optimization process within IoT, as presented in another research. Owing to the advances in wireless networking, relevant Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices were equipped with several elements, including multiple network access interfaces. The adoption of multipath TCP (MPTCP) technology would improve the total throughput of data transmission. On the other hand, leveraging traditional MPTCP path management algorithms lead to other problems in data transport areas along with even buffer blockage. This shall lead to massive issues in areas of reduction of transmission performance across the entire IoT network. To this end, we develop a novel multipath algorithm that would efficiently manage the data transport in an intelligently scheduled and seamless manner using multiple wireless/wireline paths.