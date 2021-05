After knowing each other for more than two decades, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills became involved in an ugly, ongoing feud. When Garcelle joined the show last season, she never thought Lisa would be the one to turn on her. Even though Garcelle was introduced to the cast through Denise Richards, who departed from the series last year, she had a longstanding friendship with Lisa long before she came on the show.