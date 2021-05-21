newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Feds looking into unemployment theft ring

By T.J. Wilham
KOAT 7
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investigators believe two men got Workforce Solutions to send thousands of dollars in debit cards to an abandoned house, according to a federal search warrant. The cards were filled with unemployment money that was supposed to go to people who are truly out of work. The men...

www.koat.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Debit Cards#State Money#House Of Cards#Workforce Solutions#Ups#Unemployment Money#Federal Authorities#Thieves#Investigators#N M#Men#People#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Albuquerque, NMKOB.com

Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have released the names of two men who died in a triple homicide case. Albuquerque police say 44-year-old Brandon Torres and 41-year-old James Fisher were identified as two of the victims found Wednesday in a bullet-riddled car outside a city hospital. The...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
The Hill

FBI links Albuquerque triple homicide to Aryan Brotherhood

FBI officials believe a neo-Nazi prison gang was involved in a situation that led to the deaths of three men and the arrest of a fourth in Albuquerque, New Mexico. NBC News reported that Richard Kuykendall, 41, was arrested after investigators say he drove a bullet-ridden vehicle to a city hospital and informed a security guard that three dead men were inside the car before fleeing the scene last week.
Albuquerque, NMKOB.com

14-year-old accused of kidnapping woman, slashing her throat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 14-year-old was arrested for attacking a woman in Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office arrested Jovanny Rios at Ernie Pyle Middle School on the charges of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe he attacked a woman in her 20s at a park. BCSO...
Albuquerque, NMUnion Leader

A man left three dead in a bullet-riddled car at the ER. They were all in the Aryan Brotherhood, feds say.

With his bare chest covered in tattoos and blood running down his arm, Richard Schuyler Kuykendall rushed to a security guard outside an Albuquerque hospital last week, pointed to a dark-colored sedan riddled with bullet holes, and said there were three men inside. After pacing for a few seconds near the hospital entrance, Kuykendall fled the scene, security footage showed.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Scammers cast shadow on NM solar industry

Deceptive marketing by some is casting a shadow over New Mexico’s booming solar industry, entrapping local homeowners in costly, long-term contracts that don’t generate the benefits promised by some rooftop installation firms. The Journal has found it’s a growing problem, fed by a competitive scramble to gain market share among...
Albuquerque, NMkgrt.com

Suspect Arrested in Triple Homicide Case

A suspect is under arrest in a triple homicide case. Police in Albuquerque say Richard Kuykendall was arrested Friday. Investigators say he is suspected in the death of one of the three people whose bodies were found inside a parked car outside the Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital on Thursday. Police say he is seen in surveillance video recorded when the shooting happened. Police investigators believe Kuykendall, and the three victims all belong to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. The investigation is still active.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Dozens of Hikers Rescued in the Organs

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team – along with representatives from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police – helped rescue a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains on Sunday evening.
Bernalillo County, NMABQJournal

How traffic court works, or doesn’t, in a pandemic

“I had the notion with MVD shut down for personal visits things like my placard were on hold til we return to normal,” Caryl emails. “My bad.”. What followed was an Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” exercise in confusion, starting with Caryl pinning down the fact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut Motor Vehicle Division offices in March 2020 and directed no penalties for expired plates, licenses, etc. Then there was a call to the state MVD office off Montgomery NE that got the placard renewed and in the mail, and a call to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court that directed her to mail the ticket and copies of her expired placard to get an appointment to get the fine dismissed. But wait, then Caryl got a call that the charges had been dropped! It was soon followed by a letter saying because Caryl “had not resolved the matter in 14 days as directed I now owe them $500!”
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

These Albuquerque companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Remote Sales Position, No Experience Needed! 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Entry Level Outside Sales Rep / ADT / Uncapped Commission / Weekly Pay 4. Customer Service Associate - Immediate Openings! 5. Production Jobs In ~ABQ~ Hiring NOW! $14-$16 Hour 6. Admin / Data Entry 7. Entry Level Assemblers 8. Market Ambassador 9. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 10. Financial Service Associate - Entry Level
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

ABQ can’t blame pandemic for crime

The pandemic year was also the murder year. This past March, the FBI reported a 25% increase in the national homicide rate, with the caveat that several major law enforcement agencies had yet to file their quarterly reports. While some agencies may have had legitimate excuses for non-filing, I think...