Leonville, LA

Leonville PD participating in Click It or Ticket campaign

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F28l9_0a7Ygo5z00

The Leonville Police Department will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide for a Border to Border kickoff event on May 24 as part of this year’s national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign.

The Click It or Ticket campaign will take place May 24 through June 6, 2021.

According to a release from Leonville PD, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking all states to participate in Border to Boerder (B2B), a one-day, four-hour national seat belt awareness event on May 24, which is coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons.

The B2B initiative aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement for drivers at state border checkpoints, the release states.

According to NHTSA, in 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign and the B2B kickoff event is nighttime enforcement, the release states. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations both day and night.

