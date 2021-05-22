Covid-19 Impact on Marriage and Divorce

We don't have a clear picture yet about how the pandemic has impacted marriages, but it has given people a chance to reassess their situation. “We're placed in a situation where you're spending, many couples are spending a lot more time together. And that can be really positive if they're in a high-quality marriage. But if they don't get along that well with their spouse or they feel that they don't have much in common anymore, I think that it could be an eye opener for them,” said Susan Brown, a co-director at the National Center for Family and Marriage Research.