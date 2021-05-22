newsbreak-logo
WWE Uses Roman Reigns' Old Entrance Music On SmackDown

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Roman Reigns’ new music was played when he came out later in the show. WWE might have given Paul Heyman Reigns’ old music, or it could have been a simple mistake. Original: WWE let Roman Reigns keep the established Shield music after the Hounds of Justice broke up. A lot of fans thought that theme music overstayed its welcome. It took Reigns leaving for months during a pandemic and coming back as a changed heel character, but he finally got new music. That changed tonight.

