WWE Uses Roman Reigns’ Old Entrance Music On SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force ever since he returned at SummerSlam last August. His new persona as "The Tribal Chief" and his WWE Universal Championship run has made him the centerpiece of Friday Night SmackDown, and WrestleMania 37 went off the air last month with him stacking Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of each other and pinning them both in the show's main event. Paul Heyman gave an interview with Complex last week where he explained Reigns' ultimate goal with this new character, and why he consistently calls Reigns the GOAT.