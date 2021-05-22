‘Loki’ Will Explore Alternate Versions of Marvel Characters, Kevin Feige Teases

Loki fans were delighted to learn that Disney+ was hosting a Loki Watch Party this week. The streaming service is getting people hyped up for the series and decided to take a trip down memory lane. #LokiWednesdays are here for the next few weeks at 4 PM PT. This week was Thor and next week will feature The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World. However, with the journey back to that first adventure in Asgard, Marvel had some cool behind-the-scenes posts for Thor. People may not have seen Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth in this sort of light before. It’s wild to think about how long ago that first movie was. But, with Loki on the horizon, there’s just so much more room to tack on more stories for those two brothers. Check out Disney+’s posts down below: