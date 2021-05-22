newsbreak-logo
‘Loki’ Will Explore Alternate Versions of Marvel Characters, Kevin Feige Teases

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Cinematic Universe has been steadily introducing all things multiverse, with little nods to alternate timelines and the like in films like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame. But Loki will be the first Marvel title to go full-tilt on multiverse shenanigans, of which there will be a lot, Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases. Which of course means: alternate versions of some of our favorite Marvel characters.

