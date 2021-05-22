‘Loki’ Will Explore Alternate Versions of Marvel Characters, Kevin Feige Teases
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been steadily introducing all things multiverse, with little nods to alternate timelines and the like in films like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame. But Loki will be the first Marvel title to go full-tilt on multiverse shenanigans, of which there will be a lot, Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases. Which of course means: alternate versions of some of our favorite Marvel characters.www.slashfilm.com