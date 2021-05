One day after revealing that he injured his rib in a bike accident, Nick Jonas further explained what happened while he was ‘racing’ his brothers on-set. On the May 19 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Nick Jonas revealed the events that led up to his bike accident, which landed him in the hospital on May 15 with a cracked rib. “We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing,” Nick explained. “We all looked at each other beforehand because the race was pretty intense. We said, ‘Just take it easy, let’s not overdo it.’ So I was being responsible, I wasn’t being overly competitive. But something happened. It was one of those things where the handlebars kind of got out from under me and I just tumbled.”