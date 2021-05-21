‘Loki’ Director Reveals Marvel Series Was Inspired By ‘Teletubbies’

Last week, Marvel Studios released a new sizzle reel that featured the first footage of the upcoming Eternals. The movie is set to feature an exciting cast and is being helmed by Chloé Zhao who just became the second woman in history to win Best Director at the Academy Awards for directing Nomadland, which also won Best Picture. The brief Eternals footage seen in the sizzle reel had many people talking about a cameraman who was seen in the shots. Folks wondered if it was a mistake, but it turns out the cameraman is part of the move. In fact, the actor who plays the role, Harish Patel, recently spoke to Pink Villa and revealed he's not in the film much beyond what we have already seen.