‘Loki’ Director Reveals Marvel Series Was Inspired By ‘Teletubbies’
Loki director Kate Herron recently shared that Teletubbies served as one of the major influences on the Disney Plus series. Marvel Studios continues to push the comic book genre into new directions. While The Falcon and The Winter Solider was like a traditional Marvel movie, WandaVision was groundbreaking since the series played out like a sitcom for most of its episodes. Loki is the next series coming to Disney Plus, and the creative team shared that the show was inspired by Blade Runner, Brazil, and Teletubbies.heroichollywood.com