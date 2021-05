It's really hard to think of a celebrity death that affected millions of fans around the world as much as Robin Williams' did. This is because the iconic comedian and actors, who starred in countless TV shows and incredible films, was just so likable. In everything Robin did, there was an honesty and a sense of positivity. Even in Robin's darker jokes and darker roles, there appeared to be a light that shined through, almost reaching out to every audience member letting them know that things would be okay. He brought joy to our lives in a way that wasn't gimmicky. It was real.