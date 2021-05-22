newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says he won't let Justice Dept seize reporters' phone, email records

By Andrea Shalal Jarrett Renshaw
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLDpB_0a7YgCkV00
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas was to go into effect, during a brief appearance in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would not allow his Justice Department to seize the phone or email records of reporters, saying any such move would be "simply wrong."

Biden's comments came a day after CNN reported that the Justice Department had told its correspondent Barbara Starr that the former Trump administration had secretly obtained two months of her phone and email records in 2017.

The Washington Post earlier this month said the Trump administration had also secretly obtained the phone records of three of its reporters over work they did in 2017.

"Absolutely, positively, it's wrong," Biden told reporters after a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "It's simply, simply wrong. I will not let that happen."

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer welcomed Biden's comments as "really encouraging news."

Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters earlier Friday that the Justice Department intends to meet with media representatives following CNN’s revelation.

“This president is committed strongly to the rights of freedom of the press, as you have seen for decades, and for standing up for the rights of journalists,” she said.

She said Biden's Justice Department intended to use the "Holder model," not that of the Trump administration, in regard to its practices, a reference to former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama.

Holder revised Justice Department rules in 2013 to restrict the government's ability to subpoena the records of reporters without express consent from the top of the department, although he later faced criticism for approving the seizing of call records from Associated Press and Fox News reporters.

Former President Donald Trump had a contentious relationship with the press, often publicly lambasting reporters and their outlets as "fake news."

The National Press Club earlier this month said the Trump administration's moves to seize reporters' phone records marked "another deeply disturbing example in a series of violations by the Trump administration of America’s trust in government and an outright assault against the press and the First Amendment."

"While the government has a right to probe leaks of classified information, it must take great care to avoid a harm that could prove more serious: chilling the flow of information to the free press," the club's leaders said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Dept#Classified Information#Freedom Of The Press#Cnn#Department Of Justice#Phone Call#Cnn News#The Justice Department#The Washington Post#South Korean#Associated Press#The National Press Club#Call Records#Fox News Reporters#Justice Department Rules#President Barack Obama#Media Representatives#Journalists#News Conference#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
Middle EastBowling Green Daily News

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took...
Presidential ElectionMother Jones

Democrats Have Veered to the Left on Israel Policy. Why Hasn’t Joe Biden Caught Up?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Progressive activists were surprised when the Democratic Party platform was approved last August. The party’s policy planks were largely crafted based on recommendations from Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ “unity” task forces, and the Bernie wing was confident they had secured an unprecedented addition. For the first time the party was set to “assert that Palestinians had a right to live free of foreign ‘occupation,'” Foreign Policy reported at the time. But then Biden personally weighed in, according to the magazine’s reporting, and ordered his team “not to include any reference to Israeli ‘occupation.'”
Georgia StateNew York Post

How Georgia Gov. Kemp rebounded after Trump nearly destroyed him

AMELIA ISLAND, FLA. — Following his loss in the presidential election last year, Donald Trump publicly berated Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. After Joe Biden won the Peach State by .23 percent — a margin of just 11,779 votes — Trump demanded Republican Kemp overturn the results, claiming election fraud. Kemp’s...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A changed Democratic Party continues to influence the Biden presidency

At home and abroad, President Biden is confronting what it means to lead a changing Democratic Party. The center of gravity in the party still seems closer to Biden’s center-left than to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s democratic-socialist left, as Biden’s victory in the 2020 nomination battle confirmed. In primary campaigns in competitive districts, voters have often supported a more moderate candidate over a more liberal one.
Presidential Electionsignalscv.com

Betty Arenson | The State of the Union Under Biden

Late October 2008 in Columbia, Missouri, presidential candidate Barack Obama told an audience “…we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Somehow he was able to sell his message that America not only needed to be tweaked and improved here and there but also needed to be totally changed at the core-to-surface; that is “fundamental.”
U.S. Politicsq957.com

Biden ‘restoring the soul’ of America – South Korean president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington. “My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world’s most...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Battle for the Soul review: how Biden beat Trump – and exposed Democratic divides

On Saturday 7 November, the networks finally called the election for Joe Biden. Barack Obama’s vice-president prevailed by more than 7m votes but his margin in the electoral college was too close for comfort. The Democrats lost seats in the House and did not take control of the Senate until January, when Biden took office. America stands divided but the Democrats’ own fissures are also on display.