Oprah Winfrey Defends Harry & Meghan, Says They Deserve Privacy

Just Jared
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOprah Winfrey is speaking out to defend her friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and explain why the couple deserves the same right to privacy as everyone else in the world. The legendary talk show host teamed up with Harry for the new Apple TV+ docu-series The Me You Can’t See, which is streaming now.

