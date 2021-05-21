Oprah Winfrey Defends Harry & Meghan, Says They Deserve Privacy

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan put utterly modern confessionalism to work to explode the image Buckingham Palace had cultivated over centuries. The pair’s revelations about their alienation from what they described as a restrictive, unfeeling and openly racist “firm” raised painful and pointed questions about what lay ahead for a family so bound up by tradition that it broke members apart. For all the chaos and noise of that moment, though, it was possible to wonder, too, what the future held for a couple that had now told a story with a beginning (their coupling), a middle (their near-undoing), and an end (their seemingly boundless future outside the monarchy, in what was once referred to as private life). Harry and Meghan were unburdened, and were disentangled from the origin of their global fame. They plainly had interest in doing good work, but that would be perhaps most easily accomplished by holding our attention. And what was left to share?