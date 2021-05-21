newsbreak-logo
Vancouver, WA

On the Go with Joe at Forward Greens

By Joe Vithayathil
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – When you picture a farm, you probably think of crops sprawling across many acres. But have you ever heard of “vertical farming”? At one local farm, they’re growing food in a warehouse at full capacity. Forward Greens, located in at 18110 Southeast 34th Street in Vancouver,...

Clark County, WAColumbian

People in Business

Sherrie Jones was hired as executive director of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. She previously was the executive director of Leadership Clark County and business development director at Camas Meadows Golf Course. The association is comprised of commercial construction professionals. FISH of Vancouver hired Roxie Doty as a volunteer coordinator....
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Volcano work still a blast despite COVID

The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens gave scientists a peek into the dynamics of an active volcano. The blast that killed 57 people was the most recent in a series of disastrous eruptions that rattle the Cascade Range twice every 100 years or so. Then came another once-in-a-century disaster:...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Thanks to Vancouver police

Traveling north on 162nd Avenue recently, I saw an elderly gentleman in the distance having difficulty crossing the street from the median. A police car behind me saw the same thing and quickly raced around traffic to get in front of us, stopping in front of the pedestrian and turning his lights on.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County History: Covington House

Tired of transient teachers for his employees’ children, John McLoughlin, chief factor for the Hudson’s Bay Company at Fort Vancouver, sent to England for a teacher. He got a couple. They traveled from England around Cape Horn, then to the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii), from there sailing the Pacific to the mouth of the Columbia River before arriving at the Hudson’s Bay outpost in 1846.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

The Vancouver Clinic offers vaccine appointments for 12- to 15-year-olds

The Vancouver Clinic will start providing shots for 12- to 15-year-olds starting Tuesday, but people can start booking appointments now. A guardian or parent must accompany people in that age range to their appointment. Vancouver Clinic is planning to add more first-dose appointments next week to accommodate the newly eligible people.
Clark County, WAlacamasmagazine.com

Permit Activity Continues to Surge as Home Buying Demand Continues

Vancouver, WA –The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) reports another month of surging permit activity in Clark County. Single-family residential (SFR) and town home permits are seeing large gains when looking at year-over-year and annual total data tables published by Clark County’s Community Development Department. This year, 98...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Spiking lumber costs splinter Clark County homebuilders’ budgets

When Vancouver-based Ginn Development began work on the Latitude 45 apartments in 2019, the cost of lumber per unit for the east Vancouver complex was $8,188. Phase 2 of the project kicked off this year — a similarly sized cluster of similarly designed apartment buildings on an adjacent parcel of land. The lumber cost per unit: $22,805.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Student artwork will hang in U.S. Capitol building

SHUMWAY — Andreea Coroi of Vancouver School of Arts and Academics took first place in Southwest Washington’s Congressional Art Competition, announced on May 7 by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. Coroi’s work called “Mellona” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year, while second- and third-place students, Kylana Hegnes and Tyler McKinley, of Kelso High School, will have their art displayed in Beutler’s office in Vancouver. Student art was voted on by a panel of judges from across the region. “Southwest Washington students really showed up and put their artistic talents on display in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “I was thrilled that we received a number of stunning submissions, and I want to thank every single student who submitted their artwork.”
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Vancouver Lake has bright future

Vancouver Lake is all about clean water, wildlife and people, things that improve livability, quality of life, and opportunities for recreation. It’s a bold vision, a legacy project and a long-term investment which is strongly supported by our Clark County legislators, with special thanks to Sen. Annette Cleveland and Reps. Monica Stonier and Sharon Wylie.
Clark County, WAkptv.com

On the Go with Joe for Dozer Day 2021

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – A local event that puts the fun of construction on display is back after a year hiatus. After not happening last year due to the pandemic, Dozer Day is happening at the Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. For...
oregonherald.com

PeaceHealth Southwest luminary event photos and video clips

VANCOUVER, Washington - To celebrate National Hospital & Healthcare Workers Week, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA honored its caregivers this evening, creating a beautiful luminary display to acknowledge the extraordinary sacrifices they have made caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The beautiful display lighted the garden path...
Timber, ORPosted by
Timber Today

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Timber-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Construction Marketing Director/Office Assistant/Customer Service; 2. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 3. Non CDL Delivery Truck Driver; 4. Office Administrator; 5. CDL-A Local Driver; 6. Sales Consultant - Part Time; 7. Be a Nanny/Sitter and Get Paid to Have Fun;
Vancouver, WAUS News and World Report

Call Center in Vancouver Shuttered Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at...
Ridgefield, WAColumbian

Try This: Dozer Day drive-thru

Nutter Family Foundation is hosting a drive-thru version of its annual Dozer Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield, featuring a staged active construction site with heavy machinery. Reserve time slots at vancouver.dozerday.org for $35 per car.