Summer is coming. In some parts of the country, like here in LA where I am located, it's already here. The only way to survive these 80-degree days is with an air conditioner, and a portable AC unit that rolls around on wheels is a convenient and versatile way to cool the room you're in without spending a fortune on air conditioning. Costway has an affordable portable air conditioner with remote control that's usually about $136 both on Amazon and Costway's own website. But right now, and while supplies last, you can get the Costway 215 CFM Air Conditioner Cooler with Remote Control for $125 when you apply promo code CNETPAC at checkout.