Environment

4WARN Forecast: Soaring Heat this Weekend

By Melanie Layden
WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect highs to reach the upper 80°s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows fall to the low 60s. Sunday we will see record-tying heat with a high of 91° and partly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the mid 60s. The hot, dry pattern continues for the next...

www.wsmv.com
Nashville, TNWSMV

4WARN Forecast: Fog, Heat, Rain & Storms

4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Friday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM Thursday. Several chances for showers and storms through Friday. Temperatures will be lower. Overnight, low clouds and dense fog forming. It'll stay mild and muggy with lows in the...
Environmentodessarecord.com

Hazardous weather forecast for holiday weekend

ODESSA – The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of Eastern Washington for Memorial Day weekend. The outlook begins Thursday, May 26, and continues through Tuesday, June 1. West or southwest winds are expected to gust to between 35-45 mph beginning Thursday afternoon, according to...
Lifestylewccbcharlotte.com

Memorial Day Weekend Beach Forecast

Heading to the beach this weekend? Friday will be hot and dry ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers are in the forecast along the coast of both North and South Carolina Saturday and Sunday, but no one day will be a washout. Temperatures will be near 90° along the...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Relief from the heat on the way for Memorial Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four more days of highs in the 90s before some relief from the heat for Memorial Day weekend! High pressure continues to keep our weather sunny, hot and dry. After reaching the 90s inland and 80s along the beaches this afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 80s this evening. Eventually we fall close to 70 degrees overnight. Highs will remain in the 90s through Saturday before a cold front heads our way. A few showers and storms look to make their way into the forecast Saturday and Sunday as highs drop form the low to mid 90s to the mid 80s. We expect a sunny and warm Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80s. With the disturbance close to the area on Memorial Day, we are not going to rule out an isolated shower but most areas will stay dry.
EnvironmentArkansas Online

Forecasters predict chance for damaging winds, hail Thursday

Thunderstorms expected to move into northern and western Arkansas late Thursday will bring a chance for strong winds and hail to the state, forecasters said. Northern Arkansas is at a slight to enhanced risk of experiencing severe weather hazards, including quarter-sized hail and wind speeds of up to 80 mph, according to a briefing issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service.