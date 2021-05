The North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau hosted the annual Excellence in Tourism Awards Luncheon on May 5 at the Prairie Arts Center. Twenty-five nominations were submitted for the seven award categories. The ‘Excellence in Tourism’ awards recognize outstanding customer service at Hotels or other lodging establishments, Restaurants or other food service establishments, Events, Attractions, and Retail as well as Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism. The nominees can either be individuals or businesses. The Advisory Committee of the Visitors Bureau selected the award winners from the nominees and Executive Director Lisa Burke presented the awards.