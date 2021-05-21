Wicker: Government Should Stop Paying Americans to Stay Home

Biden Policies Are Discouraging Work, Delaying Recovery. With COVID-19 in full retreat, it ought to feel like morning again in America. The vaccines have been a huge success thanks to Operation Warp Speed, with more than 125 million Americans now fully immunized. Mask mandates across the country are disappearing. Demand for consumer goods is on the rise. By all measures, our economy should be booming, yet millions of Americans remain on the sidelines and are not returning to work.