The 10 Best Steven Spielberg Movies, Ranked

It's been a long time since EW last ranked the films of the Star Wars universe, and now that there has been enough time even a Sarlacc could digest the sequels and anthologies ahead of the next film, Rogue Squadron, we'd be bad fans if we let another May the Fourth pass without revisiting the beloved franchise. The results? Time has been kind prequels, the sequels continue to divide, and at least one project outside of main theatrical releases has been elevated. (No, it's not Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. No one is that irony-poisoned.) The biggest debates were not over what were the best or worst films of the saga, they were over the meaty middle and what elements could be forgiven if they served the better parts of the overall story. And what is a Star Wars movie? For this list, it's not all canon. It's what's best, no matter the format or how it was released.