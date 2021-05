Richard L. Lawrence, 78, of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2021 at Genesis Morrison House. He was born on April 20, 1943, son of the late, John Lawrence and Golda Arnold Lawrence. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville. Richard worked on his father’s farm from 1962-1979. He was a gentle, caring generous man loved by all who knew him.