Digging history at the Hanson House

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCultures were mixed at the Hanson House on Friday as part of a three-day event. On Friday, Crossroads at Big Creek combined with the Door County Historical Society to offer historical education along with their Spring Archaeology Experience. The events are offered on Monday and Tuesday next week as well at the Hanson Norwegian Homestead in Sturgeon Bay. This year Crossroads added Experimental Archaeology, which is an academic field where researchers create replicas of tools and weapons in order to figure out how they work. Friday’s example included exhibits showing old-fashioned tools, including a spear called an atlatl. Though the educational opportunity is typically for students, Crossroads Program Director Coggin Heeringa was happy to put on the program for everybody.

