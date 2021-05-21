Digging history at the Hanson House

You may have noticed the Bown House as you've driven on Parkcenter Boulevard in Southeast Boise. It's hard to miss because it looks so out of place. Located in front of the modern-looking Riverside Elementary School sits an old sandstone house built in 1879. Originally this was the home of the Bown Family. Joseph, a farmer, his wife Temperance, and their seven children lived in the house when they moved from Waterloo, Iowa. If you've ever been in a place with seven children, you know that it can be loud, which might be the reason the walls in the house are 22 inches thick.