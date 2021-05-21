newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Rittenhouse Makes First In-Person Court Appearance; Trial Set For Nov. 1

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man charged with killing two people last year during police brutality protests will go on trial later this year. Kyle Rittenhouse made his first in-person court appearance today and he’ll go on trial November 1st. Rittenhouse is accused of committing the crimes just after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Rittenhouse also allegedly wounded one other person. He’s been out of jail on a two-million-dollar bail.

