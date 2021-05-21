Rittenhouse Makes First In-Person Court Appearance; Trial Set For Nov. 1

(Theresa) A Theresa woman charged with stabbing another person multiple times made her initial appearance in court Monday. Michele Schacht is facing several charges including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Aggravated Battery and Substantial Battery. Schacht allegedly stabbed the male victim with a large kitchen knife in the neck, thigh and stomach in December. The victim also reportedly said that Schacht punched him in the face twice. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told authorities that Schacht began upset and told him to leave. He added that the attack was unprovoked. If convicted, the 51-year-old faces up to 29 years in prison. A signature bond was set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24th.