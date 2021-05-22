newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

From war room to panic room: Trevor Lawrence sent Jaguars to voicemail three times during NFL draft

Florida Times-Union
 1 day ago

Even though Trevor Lawrence was the presumed first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he still had those in the Jacksonville Jaguars front office on the edge of their seat after he did not pick up his phone while on the clock. In their YouTube series, "The Hunt," the...

www.jacksonville.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Shahid Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft#Espn#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Shop#Tim Tebow Jersey#Rookie Minicamp#Receiver#Panic#The League#Sat#Time#War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Trevor Lawrence expected to be limited during 3-day rookie minicamp

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer will get his first glimpse of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and their eight other draft picks on the team's practice fields Friday. The three-day minicamp, which ends on Sunday, will be Lawrence's first on-field work with the team since he was drafted No. 1 overall on April 29.
NFLABC News

Saying he feels 'great about it,' rookie RB Travis Etienne aims to 'maximize my opportunity' at WR for Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is getting a lighter workload, while Travis Etienne is getting as much as he can handle ... at another position. The Jacksonville Jaguars have had Etienne taking the majority of his reps at receiver during the first two days of the team's rookie minicamp to begin the process of turning the ACC's all-time leading rusher into a player who can line up anywhere -- in the backfield, wide or in the slot.
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence make Bengals vs Jaguars must-watch game

Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers talks with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals‘ one primetime game for the 2021 season takes place against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. This game appeared at No. 1 on Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports’ list of the most under-the-radar games on the 2021 schedule.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence already feeling at home in Jacksonville

It has only been a couple of weeks since Trevor Lawrence was taken as the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaquars took to Twitter with a special video package on the former Tiger. "It already feels like home." Two weeks ago, we welcomed...
NFLThe Decatur Daily

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Tennessee Titans Schedule: Ranking Every Opponent By Difficulty

At least, Titans fans will not have to wait too long to get a taste of the Titans/Colts rivalry. Last season, the two-division matchups were completed in 18 days. Each team winning on the other’s home field. Both games were highly competitive and this year’s contests should be no different. The season series has been split over the last two seasons, but the Colts did sweep the Titans in 2018.
NFLYardbarker

Five NFL rookies who may disappoint in 2021

NFL rookies faced challenges like we haven’t seen before for young players in the 2021 season, with COVID-19 wiping out rookie minicamps and preseason games. Things will be back to normal this fall and that’s great news for the 2021 NFL Draft class. There are a lot of players to...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL Week 1 picks, odds, spread for every game: Trevor Lawrence wins his first Jaguars game with ease

The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here, which means so are Week 1 lines. Some may think it's ridiculous to start putting money down on games four months away. Even I used to be one of those ignorant gamblers. But the truth is there is value to be found in the lines that were posted on Wednesday. The first week of the NFL season is always fun, because you don't have much to go off of. This means you could potentially have a read on a team or matchup that maybe Vegas hasn't realized yet. I went 4-1 on my top five too-early picks last year. Below, you'll find what I'm putting money on this year.
NFLchatsports.com

Clemson football: Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence set to make history

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. As of now-former Clemson football stars, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence are track to face each other in week one...
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFL247Sports

Trevor Lawrence injury update ahead of Jaguars' rookie mini-camp

Trevor Lawrence is gearing up for his first throws as an NFL quarterback very soon with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the franchise is taking every precaution necessary to ensure he's ready to rock in September when the games actually count. "Trevor Lawrence had surgery on his other shoulder, labrum surgery,...