Ant-Man: Quantumania Star Michael Douglas Confirms Filming Starts in London Soon

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantumania is on the way. Days after Marvel Studios officially revealed the release day for the third Ant-Man and the Wasp film, Michael Douglas has confirmed the film will begin principal photography in a matter of weeks. In one recent interview, Douglas has suggested the Peyton Reed-directed feature will begin rolling cameras in July. He added that the movie will be filmed in London, a fact Reed himself previously confirmed with a pre-production tease on Twitter.

