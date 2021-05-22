Nani Suspended Two Games
Many Orlando City fans have long held that there is an anti-Lions bias and this news isn’t going to change anyone’s mind to the contrary. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has announced — just a smidge over 24 hours before the Lions are set to host Toronto FC — that Orlando City captain Nani has been suspended for two matches for “unwanted physical contact with a match official.” He will miss Saturday’s match against Toronto and next weekend’s match at the New York Red Bulls.www.themaneland.com