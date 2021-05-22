newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Nani Suspended Two Games

By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Orlando City fans have long held that there is an anti-Lions bias and this news isn’t going to change anyone’s mind to the contrary. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has announced — just a smidge over 24 hours before the Lions are set to host Toronto FC — that Orlando City captain Nani has been suspended for two matches for “unwanted physical contact with a match official.” He will miss Saturday’s match against Toronto and next weekend’s match at the New York Red Bulls.

www.themaneland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Charlie Davies
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Alexander Alvarado
Person
Adrian Heath
Person
Nani
Person
Kaká
Person
Mauricio Pereyra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Player#The League#Little League#The New York Red Bulls#D C United#Referee Video#Twitter#Var#Red Bull Arena#Club#Ocsc#Mlspa#Oscar Pareja#Orlando City The Lions#Washington Post#Then New York Red Bulls#The Game#Teammate Andres Perea#Goal Scorer#Orlando Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. New York City FC: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City remains unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at home against New York City FC. After a scoreless first half, Nani gave the Lions a lead in the 52nd minute for his third goal in three games. But João Moutinho, who came on to replace Ruan after halftime, conceded a penalty and Valentin Castellanos slotted it away to equalize. It was a game filled with chances for both sides, but neither was able to capture all three points, as has happened so often in this evenly matched series.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City at D.C. United: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City heads to Audi Field to take on D.C. United this Sunday night. The Lions are unbeaten in the first four matches of the season, and D.C. United is on a three game losing streak. Of course, points on the road in Major League Soccer can be hard to come by. That being said, Orlando City has a good chance of getting all three points this weekend. Let’s take a look at what needs to happen.
MLSfox35orlando.com

Deal to purchase Orlando City Soccer Club underway

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's official. Negotiations are in development for the sale of Orlando City Soccer Club. Majority owner Flavio Augusto da Silva released this statement on Wednesday:. "After eight years, a new chapter has opened for Orlando City SC, as I announce today that we are in advanced negotiations...
MLSchatsports.com

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. D.C. United

Orlando City will look to keep its unbeaten streak to start the 2021 season going, but things won’t be easy, as the Lions head out on the road to play a team they’ve only beaten once away from home. D.C. United has a five-match unbeaten streak going in all competitions against Orlando dating back to 2018, and the Black & Red are also a tough out at Audi Field, going 2-0-0 so far this season at their home grounds.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City Showed Improved Midfield Defense vs. New York City FC

Orlando City continued its undefeated start to the season with a 1-1 draw Saturday night against New York City FC. The result was disappointing for a team that played well enough to win but there were definitely some positives. One of those bright spots was the team’s midfield defense. Last...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City star Chris Mueller strives for more while celebrating 100 games as a Lion

In his first 100 games as a Lion, Orlando City star Chris Mueller quickly rose from a first-round draft pick to a household name throughout Major League Soccer. After the success of his early years with the club, Mueller is striving for an even stronger performance in his fourth season in Orlando. “This is a club that gave me my first professional opportunity to play football,” Mueller said. ...
MLSbungalower

Orlando City owner Flavio Augusto da Silva announces pending sale of team

The current majority owner of Orlando City Soccer Club announced this week that he will be selling the team to the owner of the Minnesota Vikings, the Wilf Family. Da Silva’s statement was made on the OC Soccer website with a timeline of the next “coming months” before the agreement is finalized. Da Silva has been with OCSC since 2013 when the club was in USL.
MLSvavel.com

Orlando and NYCFC Split the Points

As the opening whistle blew to start the game, the fans at Exploria Stadium were pumped and ready to go. The emotional rivalry and energy that these two teams leave on the pitch when they face each other is something that you can see and feel. The highlight of which came most recently during the 2020 MLS is back tournament where red cards and awkward officiating lead to a penalty shoot out that featured Argentine CB Rodrigo Schlegel in as goalkeeper, who made an incredible save vs NYCFC and had a reaction that must be seen to be understood. After all that emotion Benji Michel then had to step up and convert his penalty shot and went on to leave no doubt as he buried his chance from the spot into the top corner to win the game for Orlando as they advanced in the playoffs.
MLSBirmingham Star

Orlando City's Nani takes 3-game scoring streak to D.C.

Orlando City captain Nani is on a three-game scoring streak, but he isn't too fulfilled due to his club's results. The 34-year-old star from Portugal aims to get Orlando City (1-0-3, 6 points) back in the win column Sunday night when the Lions visit D.C. United. Nani has scored three...
NFLchatsports.com

Hallelujah, Orlando City now has great ownership to go with great coach and front office! | Commentary

But, now, everything you have hoped for and cheered for ever since your treasured team joined Major League Soccer is finally coming to fruition. The last major piece of the puzzle was positioned into place earlier this week when longtime Orlando City majority owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sold the club to the Wilf family, the multi-billionaires who own the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. The sale includes Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, the Orlando City academy system and Exploria Stadium — all of which will no doubt be upgraded in the coming years.
MLSPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire FC Remain Winless After Losing To D.C. United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Edison Flores scored his first MLS goal in the seventh minute and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Thursday night. D.C. United (2-3-0) snapped a three-game losing streak. Chicago (0-4-1) is winless through five matches for the second time in club history — starting 0-2-6 in 2014. The Fire have not scored in three consecutive games.
MLSchatsports.com

Storylines | City vs. D.C. United

Orlando City SC, D.C. United, Orlando Pride, Nani, Chris Mueller, National Women's Soccer League, Exploria Stadium, Óscar Pareja, Cristian Higuita miranda, Mauricio Pereyra. Lions’ captain Nani has found the back of the net three times this season, all of which have come in as many matches for the side, earning him three-consecutive spots on the MLS Team of the Week Bench. Currently with 23 finishes across all competitions for the Lions, Nani is two goals away from tying former Club captain Kaká for second in Club history in goals scored. The Portuguese international’s next finish will tie him with former Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer, who netted 24 goals in over three seasons as a Lion in all competitions.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City slows things down, frustrates D.C. United and its coach

D.C. United’s comeback efforts Sunday night stretched from almost the start of the MLS match to the chaotic finish at Audi Field. In between, there was nothing but frustration as Orlando City expertly wasted time and United’s efforts to land a late equalizer fizzled in a 1-0 defeat before a crowd of 5,280.
Premier LeaguePioneer Press

Wilf family to purchase MLS club Orlando City

The Wilf family has pursued majority ownership of an MLS club for more than six years, and on Wednesday, they signed a purchase agreement to acquire Orlando City. The Wilfs, who have owned the Vikings since 2005, were passed over for Minnesota’s MLS franchise in 2015 and then bought a limited-partner stake in upstart Nashville SC in December 2017.
MLSChicago Tribune

Fire stay winless with a 1-0 loss to D.C. United, failing to score for a 3rd straight game

WASHINGTON — Edison Flores scored his first MLS goal in the seventh minute, and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Thursday night. D.C. United (2-3-0) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Fire (0-4-1) are winless through five matches for the second time in club history — starting 0-2-6 in 2014. They have not scored in three consecutive games.
MLSmynews13.com

Orlando City nearing sale to Minnesota Vikings owner

Orlando City is nearing a sale to the Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Wednesday. "With their passion for the sport and Orlando's two teams that are in position to compete for trophies, I am confident that the Wilf family will continue to push Orlando City SC to new heights and lead the Club into this next phase, both on and off the field," majority owner Flavio Augusta da Silva said in a statement.
MLShottimeinoldtown.com

Gutierrez gets his first start, but the Chicago Fire drop fourth straight match, 1-0 to D.C. United

If you’re a struggling MLS team in need of a win, lately there seems to be an easy solution: Play a game against the Chicago Fire. For the fourth straight week, the Fire have played a team needing a victory—Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls, and the Philadelphia Union were all winless when they met Chicago, and D.C. United had lost three in a row, and were absolutely decimated by injuries. And for the fourth straight week, the Fire came away losers—this time 1-0 at Audi Field on Thursday night off a goal by Edison Flores.
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United lose, Spirit draw & more: Freedom Kicks for 5/17/21

Hey there, it’s a bit of a melancholic Monday, but we’ll see what’s in the news. Recaps of D.C. United’s 1-0 loss to Orlando City by us, MLS. Drop in a gamer, as it’s late Sunday. Washington Spirit share points after late equalizer by Orlando Pride (us): Ah, farts. WaPo...
MLSRichmond.com

Pereyra scores in 7th, Orlando City beats DC United 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night. Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3). D.C. United...