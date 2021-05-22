Nani Suspended Two Games

As the opening whistle blew to start the game, the fans at Exploria Stadium were pumped and ready to go. The emotional rivalry and energy that these two teams leave on the pitch when they face each other is something that you can see and feel. The highlight of which came most recently during the 2020 MLS is back tournament where red cards and awkward officiating lead to a penalty shoot out that featured Argentine CB Rodrigo Schlegel in as goalkeeper, who made an incredible save vs NYCFC and had a reaction that must be seen to be understood. After all that emotion Benji Michel then had to step up and convert his penalty shot and went on to leave no doubt as he buried his chance from the spot into the top corner to win the game for Orlando as they advanced in the playoffs.