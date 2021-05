After already playing the Giants nine times and the Dodgers and Diamondbacks seven times apiece, the Rockies will finally take on the Padres for the first time in 2021 on Tuesday night. The Rockies have gone 7-16 against the NL West so far this season on the way to their 12-22 overall record. The Padres, who enter the game in second place in the NL West behind the Giants, are 19-16 overall and 12-10 vs. the NL West.