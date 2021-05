Payton Moormeier, the Georgia-born, North Carolina-raised singer, has amassed an impressive social following over the past couple of years building his fanbase in to the millions via TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Payton has released multiple singles over the past year with some impressive videos to go along with them. His latest, 3AM, was literally inspired by a 3am call. “3AM is a very vulnerable song, very raw & emotional. I wrote it about a situation I was in where I was overthinking every little thing & basically ruining my mental state.” explains Payton. He incorporates real life events and challenging situations in his music creating songs that allow the listener to feel different emotions. This is what he loves the most about being an artist. With each release, Payton offers his truth and inner-most thoughts through the best way he knows how: music. (photo credit Jack Dytrych) Stream 3AM on all platforms HERE.