It sounds like a dream. Take time off of work whenever you need it. But how does unlimited PTO work?. More and more job descriptions boast unlimited paid time off — unlimited PTO — as a benefit. Sick days, vacation, bereavement, and other leave types are all lumped into one bucket. There’s no cap on the number of days you can take. If it sounds good to be true, it sort of is. Keep in mind, your work still needs to be done.