COVID vaccine profits have created 9 new pharma billionaires

As the U.S. continues to vaccinate its population, millions of people around the world continue to contract the deadly illness due to vaccine shortages. For example India is currently facing a COVID-19 crisis, with only 3% of people fully vaccinated and over 300,000 daily cases. India and South Africa proposed a waiver for intellectual property rights on COVID-19 related instruments back in October, and more than 100 countries supported it. President Biden recently responded to those calls and decided to support waivering COVID-19 vaccine patents.