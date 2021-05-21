newsbreak-logo
COVID vaccine profits have created 9 new pharma billionaires

By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines have created at least nine new billionaires after shares in companies producing the shots soared. Topping the list of new billionaires are Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, which has produced a vaccine with Pfizer. Both CEOs are now worth around $4 billion, according to an analysis by the People's Vaccine Alliance, a campaign group that includes Oxfam, UNAIDS, Global Justice Now and Amnesty International.

