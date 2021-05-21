Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle. And another big show for you tonight. Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Burgess Owens, Mollie Hemingway, Dinesh D'Souza, Lara Logan, all here. But first, well, this is a good one. Pro-China, anti-Georgia, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Well, a lot has happened since Tuesday, when the Angle first alerted you to the importance of demanding Georgia's commonsense voter ID and election integrity law be sustained. Now, not only have major American CEOs come out to oppose this completely reasonable voter protection effort, Joe Biden's advisers, even shoved him out to make the same point.