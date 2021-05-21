newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Lynchburg News and Advance
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:. ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. ——— CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; retired Army Lt. Gen....

newsadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Robert Gates
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Scott Brown
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Nbc#Cnn News#Video News#Ap#Abc#State#Defense#Army#William Mary#White House#D N J#Israeli#The Associated Press#Lineups#Fox News Sunday#This Week#Reps Peter Meijer#Sen Cory Booker#Sen Susan Collins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

TV news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; retired...
PoliticsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: W.H. gives Whoopi the VIP treatment — but snubs Meghan McCain

INFRASTRUCTURE — The dominant issue in D.C. this spring has been overshadowed this week by violence in Israel and jockeying over a proposed Jan. 6 commission. But look for the focus to shift back today when GOP senators meet with White House officials including senior adviser STEVE RICCHETTI and head of legislative affairs LOUISA TERRELL.
TV & VideosAdWeek

Here Are the Top-Rated Cable News Shows for April 2021

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Tucker Carlson Tonight is No. 1 for April 2021, not just in average total audience, but also among adults 25-54. Once again cable television’s top-rated host, Carlson hauled in an average of 3 million total viewers, and 523,000 adults 25-54 per original broadcast in April. In March, Carlson’s 8 p.m. show averaged 3.23 million total viewers and 521, 000 demo viewers. So, a slight drop in total audience, but a gain in demo viewers.
TV & VideosPosted by
WOKV

Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fox News Channel is creating weekend shows for commentator Dan Bongino and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy starting early next month. Bongino, who has become a popular online personality and commentator, will host a show on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern starting on June 5. As part of a new deal with Fox, the Fox Nation streaming site will also stream Bongino's weekday radio show, which airs at noon, Fox News Media said on Wednesday.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hill

Former Fox News anchor Leland Vittert going to NewsNation

Former Fox News anchor Leland Vittert is taking a job at the new news cable network NewsNation, Mediaite reported Tuesday. “They came to me late last year talking about their new venture of unbiased, fact-based reporting with an incredible company behind it” Vittert told the media news outlet. At first,...
Congress & Courtsinvesting.com

U.S. Republicans clash over Jan 6 panel as Senate debate looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Congress clashed on Sunday over the need for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with one lawmaker warning that failure to create the panel could plague the party's election prospects in 2022 and beyond. A measure to establish the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher to leave network

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher announced Friday she is leaving the network. Fisher, who has covered the White House since 2019, said on "Special Report" with Bret Baier that her appearance Friday marked “my last live shot on my last day at Fox News, and I’ve had an incredible run.”
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Top Republican senators divided over Jan. 6 commission

Republican senators remain divided as they prepare to vote on establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The big picture: So far, four Republican senators have expressed support for the idea while 25 have come out in opposition. Twenty-one GOP senators have not come down on either side and Democrats will need six more Republicans to get to a filibuster-proof majority, the Washington Post reports.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: 'Pro-China, anti-Georgia' rhetoric belies Dems' 'unity' pledge

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle. And another big show for you tonight. Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Burgess Owens, Mollie Hemingway, Dinesh D'Souza, Lara Logan, all here. But first, well, this is a good one. Pro-China, anti-Georgia, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Well, a lot has happened since Tuesday, when the Angle first alerted you to the importance of demanding Georgia's commonsense voter ID and election integrity law be sustained. Now, not only have major American CEOs come out to oppose this completely reasonable voter protection effort, Joe Biden's advisers, even shoved him out to make the same point.