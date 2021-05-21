newsbreak-logo
Roseburg, OR

Letter: Have you heard about Heard and his immunity?

 5 days ago

"Mask wearing and a virus vaccine," Said Dallas Heard, "Those things are just not for me. "I have my own robust Heard immunity."

Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Letter: Problems don't get solved by moving them down the street

Thank you Scott Carroll for the May 9 article "Caught in the Middle" profiling Jeff Marotz who was assaulted in his RV. Much of this article is about the conflict over Gaddis Park between baseball parents and the unhoused. I am a baseball grandparent and was appalled to find out that some baseball parents harassed the unhoused telling them to "get out." I was also appalled to read Roseburg Police spokesperson Daniel Allen's response to the question of where should these people go — "that question may be best answered by the individuals." In other words, there is no place for them to go.
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Letter: There's a lot to vote on in this election

Do you see your ballot sitting on the coffee table?. Unopened. Just laying there collecting dust. May 18, a good solid group of hopeful candidates will be decided on. Several positions are to be filled on: school, sanitary, water, cemetery, recreation, and parks districts. Boards will welcome reelected or newly elected community members to serve their respected constituents. If you do one thing today. Grab your ballot, open it, use a blue or black pen, and start filling in ovals. Be sure to sign the back of the envelope before returning. If you have trouble getting to one of the ballot drop box locations in Douglas County — free postage is provided to mail your ballot. Voting in this special district election is easier than ever before. Open your ballot, make your marks, drop in the mailbox, done. Thank you for voting.