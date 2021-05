The Chesapeake Bay’s world class big red drum season is heating up on the Eastern Shore shallows. The fish are increasing daily in both size and numbers. Captain Todd Beck of Knot Wish’n Charters says, “schools are also scattered along the oceanfront.” While anchored for reds on shoals, peeler crabs or blue crabs are the best bait. When schools are spotted on the surface, lures and large bucktails will get their attention. The capture slot limit is between 18 and 26 inches. The limit is 3 fish per person per day. Virginia Trophy Citations are only issued for released fish 46 inches or greater.