Environment

Water Conservation

brunswickcountync.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t overwater your yard. One inch of water per week in the summer will keep most grass types healthy. Water occasionally, but deeply, to make every gallon count. Infrequent but regular deep watering will guide roots farther into the soil to seek out moisture. Install rain shut-off devices and adjust...

www.brunswickcountync.gov
Person
St. Augustine
#Water Waste#Irrigation System#Water Conservation#Drought#Drip Irrigation#Waste Water#Ground Water#Rain Water#Deep Water#Elaeagnus#Healthy Water#Soil#Landscape Plants#Grass Seed#Grass Roots#Sod#Cat Food Cans#Roadways#Sprinklers#Germination
Environmentwcrecord.com

Soil conservation districts depend on locally-led conservation

“Locally-led” is based on the principle that local people make the best decisions for their own community. Soil conservation districts (SCDs) are the heart of the locally-led conservation effort. In 1937, the ND Legislative Assembly created an independent local unit of government, the SCDs and tasked them with the following mission. “Provide for the conservation of the soil and soil […]
Chino Hills, CAchinohills.org

20th Annual Water Conservation Design-A-Sign Contest Winners

The Chino Hills City Council honored the winners of the City’s 20th Annual Water Conservation Design-a-Sign Contest virtually during its May 11, 2021 Council Meeting. Twelve winners were recognized from over 130 entries submitted online for their exceptional artwork. This year’s theme was “Every Drop Counts!” and students from kindergarten to 12th grade designed posters promoting water conservation awareness. The winning posters will be converted into street signs and installed on streetlight poles along City Center Drive at the Chino Hills Government Center. Eventually, the street signs will be located in different parks throughout the City.
Environmentagupdate.com

Local conservation efforts recognized

OPINION The National Association of Conservation Districts has issued a response to the release of the interagency report, “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful,” regarding the proposed 30x30 initiative as announced in President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14008. The preliminary report is a joint effort from the U.S. Department of...
Rockford, ILBeloit Daily News

Conservation efforts are to be applauded

Last week, the Biden administration released its America The Beautiful Report. In our community, the woodlands, prairies and streams, and all outdoor spaces are more than the backdrop of daily life—they bring us solace and inspire our joy. Like most of you, I have had the fortune to live in this corner of the world and have dedicated my work to helping make sure that our children and grandchildren can walk these same trails, breathe the same fresh air and have clean drinking water.Conserving and restoring natural areas is an effective strategy to buffer against the worst impacts of climate change. Rockford depends on natural systems that provide our food, clean air, fresh drinking water, and are the source of our well-being and economic security. Additionally, the costs and impacts of the loss of nature and its benefits have fallen disproportionately on low-income communities and communities of color. That is why I enthusiastically applaud theBiden Administration’s efforts to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands, waters, and oceans by 2030—an effort called ‘30x30’.This ambitious and inclusive vision for conservation is an opportunity to accelerate locally-driven conservation efforts in your community. More public open space would provide close-to-home opportunities to get into nature, improve access to outdoor spaces, and help bring life back to our remaining natural areas.Please join me in applauding the Biden Administration’s efforts to ensure that nature’s benefits are accessible to everyone in your community.
Alameda, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

EBMUD: Using water ‘with purpose’ can help with conservation as drought nears

EMBUD’s Director of Water and Natural Resources Mike Tognolini says “California’s history can be told from the perspective of water.”. “That story is always evolving,” Tognolini said last week, during a virtual chat with the public, hosted by Local News Matters. “There are many interesting stories to be told about innovation in the water industry, water efficiency, competing uses, etc.”
Environmentearthjustice.org

‘America the Beautiful’ Points the Way Toward Necessary Conservation of Lands and Waters

“Nature is essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every family and every community in America.”. So says the Biden administration’s America the Beautiful report which lays the groundwork for confronting the entangled crises of biodiversity loss, climate change, and inequitable access to nature. The administration has set a goal of protecting 30% of America’s lands and waters for conservation by 2030 (30 x 30), and importantly has stated that it will set out to do so in a manner that is inclusive, driven by collaboration, and directed by science.
Lakeport, CAlakecountybloom.com

City of Lakeport Encourages Voluntary Water Conservation

On May 11, 2021, the Lake County Board of Supervisors approved a drought emergency proclamation due to the worsening drought conditions in our region. The City of Lakeport relies on ground water wells in the Scotts Valley area along with treated water from Clear Lake for our City’s potable water needs. Both sources are vulnerable due to the current and forecasted drought conditions.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Moderate drought pumps water conservation efforts in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — After a dreary 2020, the sun has not been a stranger for the better part of 2021. Data collected from Wilmington International Airport shows that it’s only rained three-quarters of an inch the month, nearly two inches below average. Since March 1, we’ve only seen a little over four inches of rain, close to five and a half inches below average.
Solano County, CAVacaville Reporter

Rockville Park serves as virtual link to water conservation lessons

Even in a year that has seen not much rainfall, students throughout Solano County have learned important lessons about their local waterways and the nature that surrounds them. Through its Watershed Explorers program, Solano Resource Conservation District has allowed elementary schoolers to connect virtually to their local watersheds and experience...
Weber County, UTStandard-Examiner

Water Watch: Water update and conservation awareness during current dry spell

Did you know that a majority of the water supply we receive in northern Utah comes in the form of snow? This means that lackluster winters result in lackluster spring runoff. Reservoirs used to store water for drinking, irrigation and agriculture suffer as they are unable to fill and recover from the previous year’s water use. In Utah, and certainly in our neck of the woods, snow is the lifeblood of our economy and quality of life.
Agricultureneusenews.com

Mike Parker: North Carolina: birthplace of soil and water conservation

After attending the awards ceremony honoring winners of the Lenoir Soil and Water Conservation District on May 12, I left the ceremony with a desire to learn more about the practice of conservation and its history in North Carolina. Despite the push for many years to add industrial and manufacturing facilities to our state economy, the Number 1 industry in North Carolina is still agriculture.
Chatham, MAcapecod.com

Chatham Passes Mandatory Water Conservation Restrictions

CHATHAM – The Chatham select board recently passed mandatory water conservation restrictions to help deal with drought conditions in the region. Outdoor watering at odd-numbered addresses is restricted to odd-numbered calendar days, while outdoor watering at even-numbered addresses is restricted to even-numbered calendar days. Department of Public Works Director Tom...