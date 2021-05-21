Letter: Democracy reveals itself with each election
We are blessed to live in a country where democracy is our foundation, which is why the preamble to the Constitution first states, “WE, the People…” Being taught about democracy from the age of 6, right up to teaching it myself for 29 years, I would be remiss not to congratulate all of the candidates who ran for office in the Special Election on Tuesday; not just the candidates who won, but all who took the time and energy to run for office, no matter how minor that office may seem.www.nrtoday.com