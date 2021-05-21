newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

By Associated Press
newspressnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade. The Justice Department says 48-year-old Kendra Kingsbury had unauthorized possession of a broad swath of sensitive government documents, including...

