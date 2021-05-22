MOVIE REVIEW: Try to dream a little dream

En Garde Arts and Arts Brookfield are offering one-on-one or one-on-two performances at the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place, where audiences wind through a series of 12 rooms in a labyrinth. Using sets, lights, video and sound, the rooms bring the dreams of 12 playwrights to life. Each playwright's personal story is a "timestamp of a historic, once-in-a-generation event that will resound for years to come." Conceived by En Garde Arts Founder and Artistic Director Anne Hamburger, with visual and environment designer Irina Kruzhilina and former Lark Artistic Director John Clinton Eisner, the playwrights featured in A DOZEN DREAMS are Sam Chanse, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Emily Mann, Martyna Majok, Mona Mansour, Rehana Mirza, Ellen McLaughlin, Liza Jessie Peterson, Ren Dara Santiago, Caridad Svich, Lucy Thurber, and Andrea Thome. Singer Kecia Lewis will also be featured in the dream of Emily Mann. At the end of A Dozen Dreams, there is a Room 13, where audiences can share their own dreams.