Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Airs Live Tonight on Showtime

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator 259 takes place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, live on Showtime!. The main event will see the return of the legendary Cris Cyborg, who will be defending her featherweight championship against Leslie Smith. The closing odds have Smith listed as a +850 underdog, with Cyborg a monstrous -1450 favorite. A victory for Smith would no doubt go down as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. For the co-main event, Darrion Caldwell is listed as a -310 favorite over Leandro Higo (+250).

