Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Airs Live Tonight on Showtime

A&E will focus on specific documentary specials on Booker T. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and runs for two hours. You can check out the official synopsis below:. “Biography: WWE Legends presents “Biography: Booker T.” Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winner George Roy (“The Curse of the Bambino”, “Mayweather”), the film showcases one of the greatest Superstars in sports entertainment history. Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming.”