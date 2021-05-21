newsbreak-logo
Back in PGA, grateful Branden Grace shrugs off tough finish

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Branden Grace was the only player ahead of Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship when he finished double bogey-bogey to end two shots out of the lead through 36 holes. The 33-year-old South African says he still got the most out of his round. Grace is also happy to be back in the PGA after COVID-19 had a huge impact on his life both on and off the golf course. He was contending in last year's Barracuda Championship when he tested positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from that tournament and the following week's PGA. Grace's father died of COVID-19 in January.

