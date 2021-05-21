Lockwood dealing with pelvis injury, likely to undergo surgery
PUEBLO, Colo. – Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood did not want to say anything in his first few weeks and months back from reconstructive hamstring surgery last season. Lockwood just figured the pain he was feeling around his pelvis was natural soreness from being out of competition for six months after he caught his spur and had his hamstring ripped off the bone following a 91.5-point ride on I’m Legit Too.www.montanarightnow.com