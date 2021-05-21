newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lockwood dealing with pelvis injury, likely to undergo surgery

By Spencer Martin
montanarightnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePUEBLO, Colo. – Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood did not want to say anything in his first few weeks and months back from reconstructive hamstring surgery last season. Lockwood just figured the pain he was feeling around his pelvis was natural soreness from being out of competition for six months after he caught his spur and had his hamstring ripped off the bone following a 91.5-point ride on I’m Legit Too.

www.montanarightnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelvis#Sports Medicine#Hips#Shoulder Surgery#Head Injuries#Reconstructive Surgery#Hamstring#Sports Injuries#Billings#Pbr Com#Utb#Left Thigh#Broken Ribs#Natural Soreness#Endless Injuries#Groins#Dr Tandy Freeman#Colo#Kick Ass#Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Billings, MTexplorebigsky.com

Billings PBR brings world-class riders, bulls to MetraPark for high-stake points

BIG SKY – The Professional Bull Riders will stomp into Billings this weekend for the Wrangler Invitational at MetraPark, from May 14-16. Sponsored by Cooper Tires, the three-day event stands to offer crucial points to successful riders on the road to claiming the next world title. Stock contractors well known to Montana crowds and other events like the Big Sky PBR, including Chad Berger of North Dakota and Cord McCoy of Oklahoma, will both have several notable, top-ranking bulls in the ring.
Billings, MTMissoulian

Jess Lockwood set to return at PBR event at Metra this weekend

BILLINGS — Jess Lockwood will be making his return to the Professional Bull Riders tour at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The two-time PBR world champion from Volborg, out since sustaining a left-thigh bruise during the first round in Oklahoma City April 17, was listed on the list of riders that will compete at the Unleash The Beast Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires Friday, Saturday and Sunday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Billings, MTmontanasports.com

Lockwood, Triplett efforting to ride PBR Billings; Louis on bubble

BILLINGS - The big boys of bull riding are back in Montana next Friday with a familiar cowboy in charge -- and one that's certainly comfortable in Billings. Jose Vitor Leme won this stop when the tour was last here in September. That helped catapult Leme to his first world championship and now he's trying to become just the second cowboy to do it back-to-back on the PBR.
SportsRideApart

Trials Champ Toni Bou Undergoes Successful Surgery For Broken Leg

Whenever we mention twenty-eight-time trials world champion Toni Bou here, it’s usually to show you some new, amazing video that he’s done, like this one from April, 2021. Bou also had one of the best approaches to lockdown we’ve seen as well, and one that’s undoubtedly still inspiring a year later. Today, though, it’s not a new video we’re here to talk about.
SportsCBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Undergoes surgery

Rios shared via an update on his personal Twitter account that he is recovering from recently performed shoulder surgery. As expected, Rios underwent surgery this week to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. He isn't expected to play again this season.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Stars C Roope Hintz to undergo surgery

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday for a tendon injury in his groin area, general manager Jim Nill said. Nill told reporters on Friday that Hintz had been bothered by the injury, which he called "an avulsion injury of the left adductor tendon," since training camp. An MRI taken before the season started showed he would need surgery at some point.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Borna Coric undergoes shoulder surgery

Former World No. 12 Borna Coric announced Wednesday that he underwent surgery on his right shoulder. The 24-year-old from Croatia said he had the surgery on Tuesday in New York. "I have been dealing with shoulder pain for some time now and despite trying a whole range of recovery techniques,...
NBAtheScore

Oladipo to undergo season-ending quad surgery

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, the Heat announced Wednesday. Oladipo has been out since April 8, and there's no timetable for his return at this time. The Heat acquired the two-time All-Star in a trade with the Houston Rockets ahead of...
SportsStab Magazine

Breaking: John Florence Undergoes Knee Surgery

Major update on John Florence’s recent injury saga: he’s officially undergone knee surgery. Not five hours ago, John posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed surrounded by his wife, surgeon to the (surf) stars Warren Kramer, and his right-hand man Erik Knutson. John’s caption reads:. I woke up...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Mets announced that Matt Allan will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. The team revealed that they discovered the tear in an MRI done earlier this week. The organization drafted Allan with their third round pick out of Seminole High...
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Ole Miss ace RHP Gunnar Hoglund to undergo season-ending surgery

Ole Miss didn’t get the news it was hoping for on junior right-handed ace Gunnar Hoglund. Hoglund, a projected Top 10 selection in the 2021 MLB Draft in June, will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery after an MRI on Monday revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow of his throwing arm.
Swimming & SurfingOCRegister

Second member of USA Olympic surf team undergoes surgery after injury, still hopeful

A second member of the USA Surfing men’s team was injured recently and has undergone surgery just weeks ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. John John Florence, a two-time world champion from Hawaii, injured his left knee last week during the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro and had to withdraw from the event and the remainder of the Australian leg of the World Surf League’s world tour.
MLBchatsports.com

Another lost year: Tigers prospect Franklin Perez to undergo shoulder surgery

Detroit — Tigers manager AJ Hinch didn’t even wait for the questions to be asked before the game Tuesday. He delivered the news right out of the gate. u25ba Right-handed pitcher Franklin Perez, one of three prospects the Tigers got back from Houston for Justin Verlander in 2017, is scheduled to have season-ending shoulder surgery in Los Angeles. He has not had a full season at any level since he was acquired.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Undergoes minor ankle surgery

Chubb underwent surgery on his ankle earlier this week and is expected to miss OTAs, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. The surgery appears to be relatively minor as Chubb is still expected to be ready for training camp, but it's a concerning development given it's the same ankle which forced the pass rusher to miss the final two games of last season. The 24-year-old not surprisingly had his fifth-year option picked up by the Broncos earlier this offseason, locking him in with the team for at least the next two seasons.
NBACBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to undergo surgery

Quick is set to undergo shoulder surgery Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports. Quick also dealt with a rib injury towards the end of the season. The 35-year-old backstop wasn't great as LA's No. 2 option this year, going 11-9-2 while posting a sub-par .898 save percentage. Quick will likely continue to play second fiddle to Cal Petersen in 2021-22.
WWE411mania.com

Eddie Edwards Reportedly Undergoes Appendix Surgery

Eddie Edwards has undergone surgery for appendicitis, according to a new report. It was reported yesterday that the Impact Wrestling star was dealing with what was believed to be appendicitis and was in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday. PWInsider has confirmed that Edwards did undergo surgery for the condition on Monday....