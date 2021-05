Sadio Mane wasn’t happy with Jurgen Klopp’s decision to put him on the bench.© Twitter. Liverpool registered a crucial 4-2 win over Manchester United to keep alive their hopes of sealing a Champions League berth for the next season with a top four finish. Despite the win, Liverpool’s star player Sadio Mane, who started off the bench, wasn’t in a mood to celebrate and he even refused to shake hands with his manager Jurgen Klopp after the match. Klopp, however, downplayed the incident saying there was “no problem” between him and Mane. Klopp explained that he understood Mane’s reaction because he had decided late in the training to drop Mane on the bench and start Diogo Jota and there wasn’t any time to explain things to the Senegalese forward.