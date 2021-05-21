newsbreak-logo
FROM THE PUBLISHER | National solutions in search of local problems

The Manhattan Mercury
 6 days ago

Two things really annoy me about local government meetings: One, grandstanding, and, two, ignorance. When they combine — as they have three times recently — I want to throw the newspaper out the window. In all three cases, people here have come at local elected officials with claims that are...

themercury.com
Public Healthvaldostaceo.com

FEMA Publishes New Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond

FEMA announces the release of three "Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond" (Local Solutions Guides). The intention of these guides is to provide background on the various solutions communities are pursuing to provide local government services in the face of COVID-19 related budget shortfalls and public health considerations. The guides cover the topics of adaptive design, grants management capacity, and alternative public service solutions. They offer general guidance and link to resources to provide readers an opportunity to dive further into solutions that best suit their community. The Local Solutions Guides were developed in partnership with the Economic Development Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as non-government partners such as the Government Finance Officers Association, National Association of Counties, National Emergency Management Association, International City/County Management Association, and the American Planning Association.
U.S. PoliticsTimes Union

Bill asks sites backed by political groups to reveal funding

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine Senate committee heard testimony about a bill that seeks to increase transparency about who funds websites that appear to be news sites but whose articles advocate for certain politicians or political issues. In testimony on Friday, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson pointed to an...
MinoritiesPosted by
Forbes

Can The Government Exclude Whites On Account Of Their Race?

From the end of the Jim Crow era until very recently, the law has required that the government treat people equally regardless of their race. The major exception to that has been affirmative action programs, but the courts have limited such programs to specific circumstances and have barred quotas and exclusions of any sort. There has obviously been governmental discrimination against minorities, but that is illegal, even if it is hard to completely stop in practice.
Redding, CAactionnewsnow.com

Redding city leaders search for homeless solutions

REDDING, Calif. - Many homeless are still living in the streets of Redding. "It's been like really rough,” said Jay, who did not want to identify his last name. Jay, 23-years-old, has been experiencing homelessness for almost four years. "Kind of just been hopping around you know,” said Jay. “Just...
Minoritiesstpetecatalyst.com

City council searching for solutions to structural racism

Higher poverty levels. Disparities in education. Unequal access to health care, economic opportunities and housing. These were some of the issues identified in a study on the impact of structural racism on the lives of Black residents in St. Petersburg that was presented at a recent city council meeting. The...
Electionsdeadlinedetroit.com

From Insurrectionists to Candidates: These Trump Diehards Want Your Vote

A number of Michigan Trump supporters who rioted Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol against a "rigged" election are now hoping the same system they so deeply distrust will deliver for them. Ryan Kelley, Jason Howland, Angela Rigas, Audra Johnson and Jon Rocha are all seeking elective office this fall,...
LawSFGate

Cannabis Is the Latest Battlefield in the Republican War on Democracy

Ken Newburger felt like he’d been blindsided. He knew a legal challenge had been mounted against the medical cannabis ballot initiative he’d worked on last year in Mississippi. He knew the state’s Supreme Court had taken up the case. But the argument against Initiative 65 was so nonsensical that Newburger had zero doubt the court would rule to uphold the measure. He was wrong: The court overturned it, and with it the will of the 74 percent of Mississippi voters who approved it last fall.
Washington StateJournal Record

Right Thinking: Ideological zealotry stymies Washington

As we enjoy the fruits of a productive state legislative session in which the House, Senate, and governor were able to reach meaningful compromises that gave each something important they wanted, it is worth asking why our national leaders can’t follow the same path. It isn’t because one party controls state government, while the current political makeup of the national government requires bipartisan cooperation to get most things done. As we saw in last year’s session, members of the same party can, and often do, fight just as bitterly as those from different political teams. In fact, it’s often easier to strike deals under divided government because each party has a political interest in showing voters it can improve their lives through sound policy.
Congress & Courtssierraclub.org

Republicans Show Total Disregard for the American People

WASHINGTON, DC -- Senate Republicans have offered a new infrastructure proposal that is a fraction higher than their previous offer, which Congressional Democrats swiftly rejected for failing to adequately invest in the American people and communities across the country. This new proposal, which calls for taking COVID relief funds from everyday Americans rather than increasing taxes on the wealthiest few, comes as millions struggle to pay for food and shelter, vulnerable communities stare down the prospect of worsening climate-fueled disasters, and the country reels from continued systemic racism.
Baton Rouge, LAWest Side Journal

Resolution provides criteria to consider redistricting plans to draw boundaries for seats in Congress and state legislature

BATON ROUGE–Seven bills and one House resolution about voting and elections advanced through the House and Senate committees on governmental affairs Wednesday. The resolution, sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, provides criteria for considering redistricting plans to draw boundaries for seats in Congress and the state Legislature based on 2020 Census information.
Politicsppic.org

PPIC Statewide Survey: Californians and Their Government

Nearly six in ten likely voters say they would vote to keep Governor Newsom in a recall election. Most Californians have positive views of the state’s vaccine distribution, but African Americans and Latinos are less likely than others to be vaccinated. Majorities approve of the governor’s proposals to provide Californians...
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We should opt for the Conservative philosophy

Today the political division among voters is widening. While many do not subscribe totally to either, there are two major political philosophies at play — Conservative and Progressive. The Conservative philosophy embraces the free-market system which maximizes opportunities for individuals to organize and compete in the production of goods and...
Presidential ElectionConstitution Daily

The Evolution of Voting Rights in America

The right to vote has long been considered one of the cherished freedoms key to American democracy. But voting rights in general were very limited in the Founders’ time and have changed greatly since then. The Constitution took effect in early 1789 after the first federal elections. It did not...
ElectionsClayton County Register

Letter to the Editor: Reasons for not voting for Democrats

On May 18, 2021, Ms. Ann Hart told us that we should be voting for only Democrats because they are the only party trying to live up to the Constitution. That could not be farther from the truth!. What the Democrat party really stands up for is big government and...
Minoritieshannapub.com

Letter to the Editor: Critical Race Theory Marxist concept

I recently read an article by Taylor Sharp on louisianaradionetwork.com about State Representative Ray Garofalo being removed as the House Education Chairman. This was supposedly because he made some remarks about the issue of slavery that offended the Black Caucus. Supposedly the Black Caucus would not support the Republican tax...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Search starts for solutions to homeless problem

MOUNT VERNON — Following up on safety and health issues stemming from homeless camps on the city's west side, city and county officials, residents, and community members started the process of looking for solutions. With some in council chambers at City Hall and others joining via Zoom, the group laid...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: The common ground between socialism and capitalism

By what standard do we evaluate a social system? Do we accept a system based on its theoretical structure, its promised outcome, a majority vote – or is it by some other means that a system should be judged?. Concerning the system of socialism, most of its proponents seem to...