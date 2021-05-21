FROM THE PUBLISHER | National solutions in search of local problems

As we enjoy the fruits of a productive state legislative session in which the House, Senate, and governor were able to reach meaningful compromises that gave each something important they wanted, it is worth asking why our national leaders can’t follow the same path. It isn’t because one party controls state government, while the current political makeup of the national government requires bipartisan cooperation to get most things done. As we saw in last year’s session, members of the same party can, and often do, fight just as bitterly as those from different political teams. In fact, it’s often easier to strike deals under divided government because each party has a political interest in showing voters it can improve their lives through sound policy.