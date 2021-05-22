Tim Anderson says the Chicago White Sox clubhouse is ‘great’ despite disagreeing with Tony La Russa on Yermín Mercedes: ‘We’re like the bad kids that don’t listen. But we all get along.’

New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole is well-aware of how Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson can ignite an offense.

“He stays on the breaking ball well, he uses all parts of the field (and) obviously he can jump a pitch when he wants to, he’s got enough power,” Cole said during a conference call Friday. “I think what makes him tough is the complete player that he is.”

Cole will start for the Yankees on Saturday.

Anderson is hitless in his last 14 at-bats, including an 0-for-4 outing in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Yankees. But before that, he had a 12-game hitting streak.

“I feel good,” Anderson said. “I feel good overall. I’m ready. I’m excited. We’ll see what happens. Nothing has really changed. The confidence is still there and I’ll show you.”

Anderson has shown plenty of support for teammate Yermín Mercedes during the “unwritten rules” situation with the Twins that eventually resulted in the rookie designated hitter getting a pitch thrown behind him.

Mercedes hit a solo home run in the ninth inning Monday on a 47 mph, 3-0 pitch from Twins utility player Willians Astudillo . The blast was the final run in a 16-4 win.

The next night, Twins reliever Tyler Duffey threw a pitch behind Mercedes’ legs in the seventh. Duffey and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli were ejected .

The entire episode sparked the unwritten rules debate.

“For the Twins throwing (behind him), it’s definitely showing a sign of weakness,” Anderson said. “You got a guy who has been playing really well. He doesn’t know better in that situation. There’s really no right or wrong. But I think the biggest thing is really keep building his confidence. Just really show support to him, because at the end of the day, it’s really about us. We are trying to win. That’s really about it.

“It’s fair game. If you don’t want nobody to hit a homer, don’t get on the mound.”

Duffey received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “intentionally throwing” behind Mercedes, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Duffey appealed, while Baldelli served his one-game suspension iThursday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Sox manager Tony La Russa said he apologized to the Twins. He reiterated Wednesday that the issue was Mercedes missing a take sign.

Anderson didn’t think it was an issue that he and La Russa had a difference of opinion on the matter.

“We’re not going to always agree, and that’s OK,” Anderson said. “But we just keep moving and keep playing. And he knows that. We’re not going to always be on the same page, but at the end of the day we’ve all got to go out and get a win, and we’ve got to keep pushing. It’s OK to disagree from each other, but we’re all definitely pulling from the same string.

“We touched on it, but we try not to spend too much time on it. We let you guys talk about it, and as you see, the media talks about it. But for us, it’s OK. Tony (is) like the dad, we’re like his kids. We’re like the bad kids that don’t listen. But we all get along. So we’re just going to keep pushing and he knows. We’re going to go out and play and have fun. The ultimate goal is to get wins and enjoy the game. Hopefully we can just keep pushing and move on past this.”

La Russa took the parenting analogy a step further.

“Well, I think any father would like being a dad of a son like Tim because his bad just means he went from very, very good to just good,” La Russa said. “There’s no bad with Tim. That’s why I made it a point to explain the 3-0 deal. Once they understood it, I think it’s just a matter of opinion, but they knew where I was coming from and I was coming from a place that truly meant to protect our team.”

Anderson said the clubhouse is “great.”

“Everybody is happy, everybody is enjoying the moment,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to get wins and everybody is really pulling from the same string. Everybody gets along. Regardless of what Tony said to the media, he’s still our manager. We’re getting along just fine.

“He’s going to put us in the best position to be successful. That’s what he’s been doing. Hopefully we can just continue to keep pushing and keep rallying around one another and keep the media out of our locker room.”

