Boone County, MO

Crash closes Highway 124 new Route YY in Boone County

By Karl Wehmhoener
newspressnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Joint Communications is reporting a crash has closed Highway 124 near Route YY. According to BCJC, drivers should take an alternate route. ABC 17 News will update with new information as it becomes available.

