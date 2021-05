Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of the coronavirus since last week. That is down from the May 5 update, when the county reported 42 new cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also recorded two new cases of the United Kingdom variant in Riley County since Monday. That brings the total number of U.K. variants cases to four. All four people associated with those cases have recovered, officials said, but they have not notified the two newest people about that diagnosis.