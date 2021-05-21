USA Softball Announces 2021 U18 Junior National Team Selection Invites
OKLAHOMA CITY –– USA Softball announced today the list of athletes invited to participate at the 2021 USA Softball U-18 Junior Women’s National Team (JWNT) Selection Trials to be held June 22-25 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. Those athletes who accepted the invitation to try out will vie for a spot on the 2021 U-18 JWNT roster, which will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 World Cup in Lima, Peru August 28 – September 5 and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia November 25 – December 5.www.flosoftball.com