Warriors’ Damion Lee active Friday night, could play in potential playoff series

By Wes Goldberg
East Bay Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDamion Lee, who has not played in more than a month after testing positive for COVID-19, is nearing a return and could play if the Warriors advance to the playoffs after Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to coach Steve Kerr, Lee has begun scrimmaging with the team,...

NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Damion Lee: Ruled out Tuesday

Lee (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Tuesday against the Suns. Lee reportedly exited the league's protocols Monday, but he remains away from the team, and it's unclear if he'll have a chance to play in either of the Warriors' remaining two games. Consider Lee questionable for Friday's home matchup against New Orleans.
NBAchatsports.com

Warriors' Damion Lee Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Full Vaccination

Damion Lee, Golden State Warriors, COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee told reporters he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago despite being fully vaccinated. Lee said he got his vaccine by the middle or end of March, and is an extremely rare "breakthrough" case of a positive test result from a fully vaccinated person.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes out until 2021-22

Around 75% of the NBA's players have been vaccinated, sources said, and commissioner Adam Silver continues to appeal to front-office executives to encourage further player participation ahead of the start of the playoffs next week. Beyond the broader health benefits of vaccinations, sources said, Silver outlined on a recent call with the league's GMs the concern that all playoff-bound teams share: Losing a key player for a week could decide a playoff series.
NBANBC Sports

Lee reacts to Curry's 37-point performance in Warriors' loss

Steph Curry is once again doing Steph Curry things, but at this point, that's an evergreen statement. Racking up 37 points and 9 rebounds on 13-of-31 shooting and 8-of-20 from 3-point range Tuesday night in the Warriors crushing 108-103 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry had some of his teammates in disbelief.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Damion Lee: Upgraded to questionable

Lee (COVID-19 protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's play-in game against the Grizzlies. Initially doubtful, Lee has a better shot at being available for Friday's win-or-go-home event. If he's cleared to play, he could certainly be in the rotation. In 18.9 minutes per game this season, he's averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
NBAtheurbantwist.com

Since Receiving The Vaccine, NBA Player Damion Lee Tested Positive For COVID-19

Despite being completely vaccinated, Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee has tested positive for COVID-19. Lee’s case was dubbed a “breakthrough case” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that 9,245 individuals have had breakthrough infections out of more than 95 million people who have been completely vaccinated.
NBAjustrichest.com

Golden State Warriors Roster Salary, Stats and Records

The American professional basketball team, Golden State Warriors is based in Oakland, California and of course, plays in the NBA league. Nicknamed the Dubs, the Golden State Warriors are one of the only three charter members in the NBA; others are Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Having won the...
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors' Damion Lee on coronavirus: 'It felt like I was hit by two cars at once, every step I took'

Damion Lee didn’t set an exact timeline for his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocol to the Warriors, but it sure doesn’t sound like it will be anytime soon. The reserve guard/forward detailed his scary bout with the coronavirus before Thursday’s game against Oklahoma City in his first public comments since testing positive April 21. He said he had headaches, chills, sneezing, congestion, trouble breathing, loss of appetite, and unimaginable soreness.
NBANBC Sports

Lee details learning curve that Steph's teammates face

The NBA has never seen a shooter like Steph Curry, and it's hard to come up with a player who can score in the ways the Warriors' star can. For as great as Curry is, it also makes it tough for new teammates to get used to playing with him. No one in the NBA moves without the ball like Curry. The "gravity is Steph" is very real.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Damion Lee active for Warriors after recovering from COVID-19

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Damion Lee scrimmaged the past few days, both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. He will be active tonight, but Kerr said Lee probably won’t play. Meanwhile, as cities across the country ease restrictions on movement and gathering as the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 increases, Silver stopped short of committing to completely full arenas by the time the NBA Finals roll around in July. And while seats around the court will remain in fewer numbers than normal, he expressed confidence that there will be far more fans than he expected in the seats as the playoffs move along. "I think it's very possible that come July, when our Finals will be, you'll see essentially full buildings," said Silver, who added that "close to 80%" of all NBA players have had COVID-19 vaccinations.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Warriors Notes: Lee, Paschall, JTA, Bell, Kerr

Warriors wing Damion Lee, who is now out of quarantine, told reporters on Thursday that he contracted COVID-19 and dealt with a number of severe symptoms, as Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area details. Lee dealt with a bad case of the virus despite being fully vaccinated, which makes him a rare case, according to data compiled by the CDC.
NBANBC Sports

Lee active for Warriors, most likely won't play vs. Grizzlies

Damion Lee hasn't played for the Warriors since April 19 but he is getting closer to action, presuming the team has more games to play after Friday night. Lee, who has been recovering after contracting COVID-19 in April despite receiving the vaccine, returned to the practice court and has scrimmaged the last few days in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 settings, coach Steve Kerr said 90 minutes before tip-off of the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.
NBAESPN

Curry and the Warriors play the Suns

LINE: Suns -5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Phoenix. He's first in the NBA scoring 31.9 points per game. The Warriors are 4-7 in division play. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Curry shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders will play Game 1 of playoff series against the Penguins on Sunday

The Islanders and Penguins will begin their first-round series on Sunday at noon at PPG Paints Arena. The NHL announced its Stanley Cup Playoff schedule on Thursday. The playoffs open with the Capitals hosting the Bruins in Game 1 of their first-round matchup on Saturday night. The Islanders and Penguins...
NBAGamingToday

Warriors vs Lakers Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Los Angeles Lakers (#7 seed) will be hosting the Golden State Warriors (#8 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 10 pm ET. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently the only sportsbook app with odds and they have the Lakers a heavy favorite at -7.