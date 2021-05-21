Multiple injuries after rollover crash on Highway 124 near Route YY in Boone County

HARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ)

Multiple injuries are reported after a single vehicle wreck has closed Highway 124 near Route YY.

Boone County Fire Protection District's Gale Blomenkamp says one vehicle crashed and four people have moderate to severe injuries. Three people have minor injuries.

Crash scene at Highway 124 near Route YY.

Blomenkamp says multiple people were ejected from the vehicle and the driver is trapped under the vehicle.

Officials say the road could be closed up to an hour.

According to BCJC, drivers should take an alternate route.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

