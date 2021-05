Having been commissioned back in March to produce and deliver ECRS Mk1 radars, sensor solutions supplier HENSOLDT has now been awarded a further order worth 50 million euros under the German Air Force’s Quadriga procurement program for 38 Eurofighter combat aircrafts. In the context of the Quadriga program, HENSOLDT has been commissioned by the European EuroRADAR Consortium to produce and deliver radar electronic components which will be manufactured at HENSOLDT’s site in Ulm, Germany. In addition to HENSOLDT, the consortium also includes Indra, Leonardo Italy and Leonardo UK.