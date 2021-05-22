Pokemon Cosplay Brings Fan-Favorite Companion Serena to Life

Pokemon Journeys has recently featured some big names returning to the world of Ash Ketchum and Goh, with the former recently being reunited with his Pokemon that he has collected over his long journey to becoming one of the best trainers the world has ever seen, and it seems as if the champion of the Unova Region has been revealed. With Ash still attempting to defeat the Galar Region's trainers, including that locale's current champion in Leon, it's clear that Ketchum has another big roadblock standing in his way and the champion of Unova might be far more familiar than he realizes.