Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County, Quay County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding County; Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND EAST CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Jon, or 19 miles east of Tucumcari, moving north at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Logan, San Jon and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 347 and 359.alerts.weather.gov